Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Bought by Prosperity Consulting Group LLC

Prosperity Consulting Group LLC increased its holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,077 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the period. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $4,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CTAS. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Cintas in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cintas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cintas during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Cintas by 136.8% during the fourth quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 180 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cintas in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Cintas alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on CTAS. Citigroup assumed coverage on Cintas in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $161.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America began coverage on Cintas in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Argus raised Cintas to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Cintas from $211.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Cintas from $200.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $213.62.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Jim Rozakis sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.37, for a total value of $380,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 256,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,835,235.36. This represents a 0.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ronald W. Tysoe sold 8,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.96, for a total transaction of $1,780,548.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,029 shares in the company, valued at $5,647,979.84. The trade was a 23.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ CTAS opened at $208.40 on Friday. Cintas Co. has a 12 month low of $162.16 and a 12 month high of $228.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $84.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.25, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $201.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $204.37.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 40.62% and a net margin of 17.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.84 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.11%.

Cintas Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.