Prosperity Consulting Group LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Prosperity Consulting Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,390 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 239 shares during the quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Caitlin John LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 171.4% in the fourth quarter. Caitlin John LLC now owns 76 shares of the software company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 142.9% in the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the software company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on ADBE. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Adobe from $580.00 to $540.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Adobe from $600.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho dropped their price target on Adobe from $620.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $502.88.

Adobe Stock Performance

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $367.72 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $332.01 and a one year high of $587.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $392.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $445.42. The company has a market cap of $156.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.65, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.49.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 12th. The software company reported $5.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $0.11. Adobe had a return on equity of 45.87% and a net margin of 25.85%. The firm had revenue of $5.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.48 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,819 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.24, for a total value of $1,643,086.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,888,020.16. The trade was a 17.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Ricks acquired 2,250 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $443.98 per share, with a total value of $998,955.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,212,796.32. This trade represents a 82.30 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

