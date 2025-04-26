Rinkey Investments Acquires 5,396 Shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT)

Rinkey Investments raised its holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) by 41.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,408 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,396 shares during the period. Rinkey Investments’ holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust were worth $977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. City Holding Co. raised its holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust by 95.2% in the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Stephens Consulting LLC lifted its position in iShares Bitcoin Trust by 62.8% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust by 151.0% in the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:IBIT opened at $54.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.57. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a 1-year low of $28.23 and a 1-year high of $61.75.

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

