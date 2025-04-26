Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Stock Position Reduced by Ashe Capital Management LP

Ashe Capital Management LP lowered its stake in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 22.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 933,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 263,401 shares during the period. Datadog comprises about 11.0% of Ashe Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Ashe Capital Management LP’s holdings in Datadog were worth $133,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DDOG. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in Datadog in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,232,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Datadog in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,301,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Datadog by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. HBK Investments L P acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog in the 4th quarter valued at $2,215,000. Finally, Arnhold LLC bought a new stake in Datadog in the fourth quarter worth $381,000. 78.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DDOG shares. Wolfe Research cut shares of Datadog from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Datadog from $148.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Datadog from $164.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Barclays dropped their price target on Datadog from $180.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Datadog in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.33.

Insider Transactions at Datadog

In other news, CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 8,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.04, for a total transaction of $862,646.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 185,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,966,276.84. The trade was a 4.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 127,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.78, for a total value of $18,148,051.90. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 324,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,371,802.84. This represents a 28.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 523,756 shares of company stock worth $58,732,500. 11.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Datadog Stock Performance

Shares of DDOG stock opened at $101.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.80 billion, a PE ratio of 199.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 44.03 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $102.74 and its 200 day moving average is $127.32. Datadog, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.63 and a 52-week high of $170.08.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.31). Datadog had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 6.85%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

