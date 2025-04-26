Rinkey Investments Has $421,000 Position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Rinkey Investments lessened its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,572 shares during the period. Rinkey Investments’ holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 20,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 12,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 9,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. ONE Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. ONE Advisory Partners LLC now owns 21,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 83,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period.
iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of BATS GOVT opened at $22.92 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.73.
iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile
The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.
