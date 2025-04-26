Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Purchased by Rinkey Investments

Rinkey Investments lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,203 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,971 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 2.9% of Rinkey Investments’ holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Rinkey Investments’ holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $8,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VB. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 7,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,883,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,259,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Verum Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Verum Partners LLC now owns 12,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,092,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Meridian Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet North America Advisors SA lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 1,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of VB opened at $214.78 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $190.27 and a 1-year high of $263.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $220.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $238.03.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

