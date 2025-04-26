Rinkey Investments Has $1.83 Million Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Rinkey Investments cut its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,337 shares during the period. Rinkey Investments’ holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $1,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van Strum & Towne Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 345,664.2% during the 4th quarter. Van Strum & Towne Inc. now owns 922,917,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,687,651,000 after acquiring an additional 922,650,274 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 4,381.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 22,737,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,959,000 after purchasing an additional 22,230,349 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2,586.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,285,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,969,000 after purchasing an additional 18,567,654 shares during the period. Essential Planning LLC. grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 6,374.1% during the fourth quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 6,826,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,576,000 after purchasing an additional 6,721,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 2,750,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,171,000 after purchasing an additional 737,805 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF stock opened at $50.02 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $47.76 and a 1-year high of $50.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.08.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.0978 per share. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

