Rinkey Investments Buys Shares of 1,357 Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in Avery Dennison by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 11,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders lifted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 1,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 10,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Avery Dennison

In other Avery Dennison news, Chairman Mitchell R. Butier sold 8,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.19, for a total transaction of $1,502,180.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 316,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,891,897. The trade was a 2.49 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AVY shares. UBS Group reduced their target price on Avery Dennison from $207.00 to $189.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $238.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Avery Dennison from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Avery Dennison presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $209.80.

Avery Dennison Stock Performance

Shares of AVY opened at $170.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Avery Dennison Co. has a 12 month low of $157.00 and a 12 month high of $233.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $176.49 and its 200-day moving average is $189.80. The firm has a market cap of $13.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.85.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 33.06% and a net margin of 8.05%. Equities analysts expect that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avery Dennison Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be given a $0.94 dividend. This is a positive change from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 4th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.37%.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.

