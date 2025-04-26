Rinkey Investments Buys Shares of 1,357 Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in Avery Dennison by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 11,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders lifted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 1,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 10,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Avery Dennison
In other Avery Dennison news, Chairman Mitchell R. Butier sold 8,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.19, for a total transaction of $1,502,180.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 316,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,891,897. The trade was a 2.49 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Avery Dennison Stock Performance
Shares of AVY opened at $170.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Avery Dennison Co. has a 12 month low of $157.00 and a 12 month high of $233.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $176.49 and its 200-day moving average is $189.80. The firm has a market cap of $13.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.85.
Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 33.06% and a net margin of 8.05%. Equities analysts expect that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Avery Dennison Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be given a $0.94 dividend. This is a positive change from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 4th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.37%.
About Avery Dennison
Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.
