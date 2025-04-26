OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Invests $831,000 in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 30,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $831,000. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SIVR. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 9,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC grew its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 7,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 138.4% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 20,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the period.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF stock opened at $31.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.00 and its 200-day moving average is $30.17. Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF has a 12 month low of $24.99 and a 12 month high of $33.31.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF Company Profile

ETFS Silver Trust (the Trust) is formed to own silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of silver bullion, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations. ETFS Physical Silver Shares (the Shares) are issued by ETFS Silver Trust.

