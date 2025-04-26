FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 701,033 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,784 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $133,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in FTI Consulting by 160.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,901,000 after buying an additional 15,986 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 2.7% in the third quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,913,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in FTI Consulting in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in FTI Consulting by 5.5% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in FTI Consulting by 3.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 79,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,005,000 after purchasing an additional 2,860 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.36% of the company’s stock.

Get FTI Consulting alerts:

FTI Consulting Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of FTI Consulting stock opened at $162.75 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $163.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $187.54. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a twelve month low of $151.75 and a twelve month high of $243.60. The stock has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87 and a beta of 0.21.

FTI Consulting ( NYSE:FCN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $898.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $906.93 million. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 7.57%. Analysts forecast that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current year.

FTI Consulting announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, April 24th that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on FCN shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of FTI Consulting in a report on Friday. Truist Financial downgraded FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $178.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com cut FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of FTI Consulting from $194.00 to $173.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on FTI Consulting

About FTI Consulting

(Free Report)

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications segments. The Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation and strategy, transactions, and turnaround and restructuring services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FTI Consulting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTI Consulting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.