First Trust Advisors LP Sells 8,193 Shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

First Trust Advisors LP cut its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 147,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,193 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.22% of Penske Automotive Group worth $22,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PAG. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in Penske Automotive Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Penske Automotive Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in Penske Automotive Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. 77.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Penske Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Penske Automotive Group in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Penske Automotive Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $170.00.

Penske Automotive Group Stock Performance

NYSE:PAG opened at $157.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.52 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 1.03. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $134.05 and a 52-week high of $180.12.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.56 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 18.05% and a net margin of 3.02%. Analysts forecast that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 13.86 EPS for the current year.

Penske Automotive Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. This is a boost from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio is 35.49%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Claude H. Denker III sold 8,746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.03, for a total value of $1,513,320.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,003,508.51. This represents a 23.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John Barr sold 1,529 shares of Penske Automotive Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.45, for a total value of $237,683.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 51.70% of the company’s stock.

Penske Automotive Group Company Profile

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

Further Reading

