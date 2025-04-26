First Trust Advisors LP Boosts Stock Holdings in Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 207,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 7,362 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 1.91% of Lindsay worth $24,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new stake in Lindsay during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lindsay by 90.3% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Lindsay by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Lindsay by 73.1% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the period. Finally, Gitterman Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Lindsay by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. 89.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Lindsay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Lindsay from $134.00 to $128.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th.

LNN opened at $128.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $128.10 and its 200-day moving average is $127.07. Lindsay Co. has a 52-week low of $109.27 and a 52-week high of $140.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.67 and a beta of 0.72.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $187.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.50 million. Lindsay had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 13.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. Analysts expect that Lindsay Co. will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.48%.

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot brand; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems.

