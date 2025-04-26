OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,654 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $1,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in TE Connectivity by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,378,995 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,629,225,000 after buying an additional 4,029,596 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter valued at $909,598,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,015,210 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $857,499,000 after purchasing an additional 33,340 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in TE Connectivity by 72.1% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,064,822 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $581,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,749,622 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $536,083,000 after buying an additional 488,680 shares in the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

TE Connectivity Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of TEL opened at $144.58 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $141.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.08. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12-month low of $116.30 and a 12-month high of $159.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $43.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.25.

TE Connectivity Increases Dividend

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The electronics maker reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 18.82%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 21st will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 21st. This is an increase from TE Connectivity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is currently 45.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 3,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.13, for a total value of $587,744.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,925,752.88. This trade represents a 13.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TEL shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America boosted their target price on TE Connectivity from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Vertical Research raised TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. Citigroup cut their target price on TE Connectivity from $165.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.50.

Read Our Latest Report on TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Profile

(Free Report)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.