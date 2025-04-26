OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 22.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,230 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,589 shares during the quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ball were worth $1,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BALL. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ball in the 4th quarter worth approximately $774,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ball during the fourth quarter worth $94,861,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its holdings in shares of Ball by 531,933.3% during the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 47,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,707,000 after buying an additional 47,874 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ball by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,891,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,253,000 after buying an additional 36,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its position in shares of Ball by 63.4% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 523,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,875,000 after acquiring an additional 203,298 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Ball Stock Up 0.1 %

BALL stock opened at $50.57 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.21 and its 200 day moving average is $55.32. The firm has a market cap of $14.28 billion, a PE ratio of 3.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.01. Ball Co. has a one year low of $43.51 and a one year high of $71.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Ball Dividend Announcement

Ball ( NYSE:BALL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 33.98%. Ball’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Ball Co. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.32%.

Ball announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 24.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BALL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Ball from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group dropped their target price on Ball from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Ball from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating and set a $49.00 price objective (down from $56.00) on shares of Ball in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Ball from $69.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.80.

Ball Profile

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells aluminum beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

Featured Articles

