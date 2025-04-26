State of Tennessee Department of Treasury Cuts Stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

State of Tennessee Department of Treasury decreased its position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,565 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,518 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $4,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DGX. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. boosted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. now owns 514,558 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $77,626,000 after purchasing an additional 121,533 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 29,528 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,455,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 4,962 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP grew its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 72.9% during the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 3,355 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares during the period. Finally, Dean Investment Associates LLC raised its position in Quest Diagnostics by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 20,391 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,076,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DGX shares. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 target price (up from $165.00) on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $191.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $183.73.

Quest Diagnostics Price Performance

Quest Diagnostics stock opened at $173.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $168.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.78. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 12-month low of $134.05 and a 12-month high of $178.87.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 8.80%. Equities analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Quest Diagnostics Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 7th were given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 7th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. This is a positive change from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.46%.

Insider Activity at Quest Diagnostics

In other news, SVP Mark E. Delaney sold 403 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.30, for a total transaction of $66,212.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $759,723.20. This represents a 8.02 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 535 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.71, for a total transaction of $90,794.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,109,826.76. This trade represents a 0.74 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 55,903 shares of company stock worth $9,460,221. Corporate insiders own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Featured Stories

