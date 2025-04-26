First Trust Advisors LP Lowers Stock Position in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

First Trust Advisors LP cut its stake in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,604,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,179 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $23,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OGN. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN boosted its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 2,401.5% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares during the period. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 345.4% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,734 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co boosted its holdings in Organon & Co. by 117.7% in the 4th quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 2,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Organon & Co. by 92.2% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter. 77.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Organon & Co. Price Performance

Shares of Organon & Co. stock opened at $12.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 3.67, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.86 and a 200 day moving average of $15.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.73. Organon & Co. has a 12 month low of $10.45 and a 12 month high of $23.10.

Organon & Co. Dividend Announcement

Organon & Co. ( NYSE:OGN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.09). Organon & Co. had a return on equity of 431.62% and a net margin of 13.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Organon & Co. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.17%. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OGN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen raised Organon & Co. to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Barclays dropped their price target on Organon & Co. from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Organon & Co. from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Organon & Co. has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.60.

Organon & Co. Company Profile

Organon & Co is a science based global pharmaceutical company, which develops and delivers innovative health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women’s health, biosimilars and established brands. The company was founded on March 11, 2020, and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

Featured Articles

