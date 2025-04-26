Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Shares Sold by OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,788 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 1,859 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WYNN. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 116.4% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 435 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan acquired a new stake in Wynn Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. 88.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WYNN opened at $82.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.50, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $82.06 and a 200-day moving average of $87.12. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 12-month low of $65.25 and a 12-month high of $107.81.

Wynn Resorts ( NASDAQ:WYNN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The casino operator reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $1.15. Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 71.17% and a net margin of 7.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. On average, analysts expect that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. Wynn Resorts’s payout ratio is presently 23.75%.

WYNN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Mizuho increased their price target on Wynn Resorts from $118.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $116.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $105.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wynn Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.17.

In other news, major shareholder Tilman J. Fertitta acquired 5,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $80.99 per share, for a total transaction of $406,974.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 10,905,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $883,197,974.75. The trade was a 0.05 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Philip G. Satre bought 22,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $92.18 per share, for a total transaction of $2,046,396.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 34,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,152,095.10. This represents a 185.08 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 438,700 shares of company stock worth $31,300,943. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

