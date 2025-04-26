Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT) Shares Sold by Decheng Capital LLC

Decheng Capital LLC cut its stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT – Free Report) by 44.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 694,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 555,746 shares during the period. Phathom Pharmaceuticals comprises 1.2% of Decheng Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Decheng Capital LLC’s holdings in Phathom Pharmaceuticals were worth $5,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 102,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 4,557 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 4,592 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 55,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 5,110 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 5,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 7,462 shares during the period. 99.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PHAT opened at $4.11 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.14 and a 200-day moving average of $8.23. The company has a market capitalization of $286.21 million, a PE ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 0.35. Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $3.81 and a one year high of $19.71.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.83.

About Phathom Pharmaceuticals

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada for an investigational potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

