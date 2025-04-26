Prosperity Consulting Group LLC Buys 1,457 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Prosperity Consulting Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,457 shares during the quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $3,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clarus Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 1,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 7,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $304.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $91.60 billion, a PE ratio of -32.58 and a beta of 0.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $282.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $260.68. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $210.71 and a 1 year high of $317.63.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

