Prosperity Consulting Group LLC Boosts Position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA)

Prosperity Consulting Group LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,813 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,532 shares during the period. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC owned 0.16% of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF worth $5,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Price Performance

Shares of PPA opened at $119.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.30. The stock has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 27.45 and a beta of 0.82. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1-year low of $100.25 and a 1-year high of $124.89.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Profile

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

