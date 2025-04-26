Rinkey Investments Sells 5,646 Shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

Rinkey Investments reduced its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 873,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,646 shares during the period. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF makes up 14.1% of Rinkey Investments’ holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Rinkey Investments’ holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $44,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 56.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 2,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF stock opened at $50.63 on Friday. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.36 and a one year high of $50.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.55.

About iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.