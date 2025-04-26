Paul Mueller (OTCMKTS:MUEL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Paul Mueller (OTCMKTS:MUEL – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $5.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. Paul Mueller had a negative return on equity of 8.13% and a negative net margin of 2.28%.

Paul Mueller Stock Performance

OTCMKTS MUEL opened at $255.00 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $216.18 and its 200-day moving average is $200.56. The firm has a market cap of $238.94 million, a P/E ratio of -89.16 and a beta of 0.25. Paul Mueller has a 12-month low of $76.77 and a 12-month high of $258.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Paul Mueller Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. Paul Mueller’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.97%.

Paul Mueller Company Profile

Paul Mueller Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides manufactured equipment and components in the United States, North America, Asia, the Far East, the Netherlands, EU countries, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four reportable segments: Dairy Farm Equipment, Industrial Equipment, Field Fabrication, and Transportation.

