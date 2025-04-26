Decheng Capital LLC Takes Position in Upstream Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPB)

Decheng Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Upstream Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,285,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,010,000. Upstream Bio comprises about 11.6% of Decheng Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Decheng Capital LLC owned 0.06% of Upstream Bio as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Upstream Bio in the 4th quarter worth $117,977,000. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Upstream Bio during the 4th quarter worth about $37,735,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Upstream Bio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,632,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Upstream Bio during the fourth quarter worth $18,270,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Upstream Bio in the 4th quarter valued at about $16,440,000.

Upstream Bio Stock Down 6.4 %

NASDAQ:UPB opened at $8.39 on Friday. Upstream Bio, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.14 and a fifty-two week high of $29.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.45.

Upstream Bio Profile

Upstream Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops treatments for inflammatory diseases that focuses on severe respiratory disorders. It develops verekitug, a monoclonal antibody that targets and inhibits the thymic stromal lymphopoietin receptor. The company also develops therapies to treat severe asthma, chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps, and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

