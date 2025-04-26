Decheng Capital LLC Makes New $173,000 Investment in Grail, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAL)

Decheng Capital LLC bought a new stake in Grail, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 9,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000. Grail comprises 0.0% of Decheng Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors acquired a new position in Grail in the 4th quarter valued at $244,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grail in the fourth quarter valued at about $559,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Grail during the fourth quarter worth about $456,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new stake in Grail in the 4th quarter worth about $523,000. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Grail in the 4th quarter worth about $2,379,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GRAL. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Grail from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Grail in a report on Monday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock.

Insider Transactions at Grail

In other news, CFO Aaron Freidin sold 1,816 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.20, for a total value of $56,659.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 335,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,457,304. This represents a 0.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert P. Ragusa sold 7,625 shares of Grail stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.21, for a total value of $237,976.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 828,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,862,541.02. This represents a 0.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,550 shares of company stock valued at $360,436.

Grail Trading Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ GRAL opened at $37.20 on Friday. Grail, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.33 and a 1 year high of $63.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.26.

Grail (NASDAQ:GRAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($1.86) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.41) by $2.55. The business had revenue of $38.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.33 million. Analysts anticipate that Grail, Inc. will post -15.15 earnings per share for the current year.

About Grail

GRAIL, Inc is a healthcare company. It engages in the development of a technology for early detection of cancer. The company was founded by Jeffrey T. Huber, William H. Rastetter, and Mostafa Ronaghi on September 11, 2015 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

