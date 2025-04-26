Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Purchases 61,530 Shares of AdvisorShares Gerber Kawasaki ETF (NYSEARCA:GK)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management lifted its position in shares of AdvisorShares Gerber Kawasaki ETF (NYSEARCA:GK – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 882,506 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,530 shares during the quarter. AdvisorShares Gerber Kawasaki ETF comprises 0.8% of Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management owned approximately 85.68% of AdvisorShares Gerber Kawasaki ETF worth $19,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
AdvisorShares Gerber Kawasaki ETF Trading Up 0.8 %
Shares of NYSEARCA GK opened at $20.02 on Friday. AdvisorShares Gerber Kawasaki ETF has a 12-month low of $16.95 and a 12-month high of $23.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.43 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.87 and a 200 day moving average of $21.35.
About AdvisorShares Gerber Kawasaki ETF
