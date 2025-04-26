Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Buys 12,707 Shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management boosted its position in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO – Free Report) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 230,012 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,707 shares during the quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF were worth $6,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wintrust Investments LLC boosted its position in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 98.2% during the fourth quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 73.0% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period.

Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:CGGO opened at $28.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 22.23 and a beta of 0.96. Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $24.67 and a 12-month high of $30.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.41 and a 200-day moving average of $29.46.

Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Profile

The Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (CGGO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US and non-US companies of any market capitalization with growth potential. CGGO was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

