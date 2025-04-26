Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Purchases 27,005 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 66.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,447 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,005 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $7,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $455,029,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Dell Technologies by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,960,560 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,222,175,000 after buying an additional 2,662,407 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB raised its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 803.6% during the fourth quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,901,112 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $219,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690,709 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 63.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,931,240 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $337,796,000 after buying an additional 1,139,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 5,047.4% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,021,971 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $131,170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002,117 shares during the period. 76.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dell Technologies Price Performance

Dell Technologies stock opened at $95.01 on Friday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $66.25 and a one year high of $179.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $93.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.79, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.94.

Dell Technologies Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.525 dividend. This is a boost from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 22nd. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.76%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DELL shares. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $185.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. UBS Group cut their price target on Dell Technologies from $158.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a “negative” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Barclays boosted their target price on Dell Technologies from $115.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Dell Technologies from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.41.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Brunilda Rios sold 926 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.29, for a total value of $86,386.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 37,948 shares in the company, valued at $3,540,168.92. This trade represents a 2.38 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 46.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

