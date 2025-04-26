iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Bought by Rinkey Investments

Rinkey Investments lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,114 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 1.3% of Rinkey Investments’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Rinkey Investments’ holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IVV. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Sellwood Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $32,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVV opened at $553.19 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $484.00 and a 1-year high of $616.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $559.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $583.93. The stock has a market cap of $558.72 billion, a PE ratio of 23.43 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

