Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Raises Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management increased its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,786 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Netflix makes up about 1.4% of Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings in Netflix were worth $32,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 82.4% in the fourth quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 31 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new position in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 4,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 41 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in Netflix by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 47 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $1,101.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $471.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.55, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $955.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $903.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $544.25 and a twelve month high of $1,106.80.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The Internet television network reported $6.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.74 by $0.87. The company had revenue of $10.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.32% and a net margin of 22.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $8.28 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 102,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $980.74, for a total transaction of $100,259,088.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,700,583. This trade represents a 88.76 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Strive Masiyiwa sold 2,813 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,007.87, for a total transaction of $2,835,138.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 273,855 shares of company stock valued at $267,474,816 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NFLX shares. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $1,200.00 price objective (up previously from $1,175.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, April 18th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Loop Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Phillip Securities raised Netflix from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Macquarie boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,072.12.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

