Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Cuts Position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management trimmed its stake in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,498 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $3,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DocuSign during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in DocuSign by 102.6% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 490.0% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth increased its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 309.2% in the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.41, for a total value of $46,676.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $722,880.70. This represents a 6.07 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 16,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.20, for a total transaction of $1,340,435.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 93,960 shares in the company, valued at $7,817,472. This represents a 14.64 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,851 shares of company stock worth $4,607,439 over the last quarter. 1.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DocuSign Price Performance

DocuSign stock opened at $82.81 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $80.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.58. The company has a market capitalization of $16.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.20. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.70 and a 12-month high of $107.86.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. DocuSign had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 34.73%. The firm had revenue of $776.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $760.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. DocuSign’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on DocuSign from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded DocuSign from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of DocuSign in a report on Monday, April 21st. UBS Group cut their target price on DocuSign from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $93.00 price objective on DocuSign in a report on Friday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.46.

About DocuSign

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

