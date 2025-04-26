Westamerica Bancorporation (WABC) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 5th

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 24th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.46 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 16th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 5th. This is a 4.5% increase from Westamerica Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44.

Westamerica Bancorporation has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 33 years. Westamerica Bancorporation has a dividend payout ratio of 42.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Westamerica Bancorporation to earn $3.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.6%.

NASDAQ WABC opened at $48.23 on Friday. Westamerica Bancorporation has a 52 week low of $42.00 and a 52 week high of $59.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.60.

Westamerica Bancorporation ( NASDAQ:WABC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $66.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.47 million. Westamerica Bancorporation had a net margin of 44.55% and a return on equity of 16.15%. On average, analysts predict that Westamerica Bancorporation will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Robert James Baker, Jr. sold 710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.16, for a total value of $34,193.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Westamerica Bancorporation from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st.

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company for the Westamerica Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The company accepts various deposit products, including retail savings and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

