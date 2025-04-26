T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in United Parks & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PRKS)

T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Parks & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PRKS – Free Report) by 62.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,055,026 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 404,120 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in United Parks & Resorts were worth $59,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of United Parks & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in United Parks & Resorts by 60.2% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of United Parks & Resorts by 267.8% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares during the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parks & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parks & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at $214,000.

Insider Transactions at United Parks & Resorts

In other news, insider Byron Surrett sold 7,008 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.90, for a total value of $342,691.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,050 shares in the company, valued at $540,345. This trade represents a 38.81 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

United Parks & Resorts Stock Up 0.8 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

NYSE PRKS opened at $44.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 1.61. United Parks & Resorts Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.68 and a 52-week high of $60.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.03.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Guggenheim increased their target price on United Parks & Resorts from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Truist Financial cut their target price on United Parks & Resorts from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Mizuho upped their price target on United Parks & Resorts from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of United Parks & Resorts from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of United Parks & Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.50.

About United Parks & Resorts

United Parks & Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. Its portfolio includes SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

