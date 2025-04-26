Marine Products Co. (NYSE:MPX) Announces $0.14 Quarterly Dividend

Marine Products Co. (NYSE:MPX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 24th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share on Tuesday, June 10th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 9th.

Marine Products has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.8% per year over the last three years. Marine Products has a dividend payout ratio of 112.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Marine Products to earn $0.50 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 112.0%.

Get Marine Products alerts:

Marine Products Stock Performance

Shares of MPX opened at $8.63 on Friday. Marine Products has a twelve month low of $7.49 and a twelve month high of $12.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.06. The firm has a market cap of $301.54 million, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.03.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Marine Products ( NYSE:MPX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.02). Marine Products had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The business had revenue of $59.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.90 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marine Products will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marine Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st.

Get Our Latest Research Report on MPX

About Marine Products

(Get Free Report)

Marine Products Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells recreational fiberglass powerboats for the sport boat and sport fishing boat markets worldwide. The company offers Chaparral sterndrive pleasure boats, including SSi Sport Boats, SSX Sport Boats, and the Surf Series; Chaparral outboard pleasure boats, which include OSX Luxury Sportboats and SSi outboard models; and Robalo outboard sport fishing boats.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Marine Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marine Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.