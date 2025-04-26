360 Capital Mortgage REIT to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.05 (ASX:TCF)

360 Capital Mortgage REIT (ASX:TCF – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, April 24th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Tuesday, May 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 28th.

360 Capital Mortgage REIT Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $33.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Tony Pitt bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of A$5.88 ($3.77) per share, for a total transaction of A$58,800.00 ($37,692.31). In the last quarter, insiders acquired 13,500 shares of company stock worth $79,215. 12.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About 360 Capital Mortgage REIT

360 Capital Mortgage REIT is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Elstree Investment Management Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of Australia. It invests in a range of fixed income and hybrid securities, and other debt securities issued by government bodies, companies and specialist financing vehicles.

