T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. Sells 1,240,817 Shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. decreased its stake in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Free Report) by 35.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,273,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,240,817 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in ChampionX were worth $61,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 170,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,624,000 after purchasing an additional 9,529 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in ChampionX by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 65,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after acquiring an additional 19,647 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in ChampionX by 219.4% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 24,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 16,726 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ChampionX by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 219,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,977,000 after acquiring an additional 16,643 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of ChampionX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $241,000. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CHX opened at $25.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 1.81. ChampionX Co. has a one year low of $21.92 and a one year high of $35.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

ChampionX ( NASDAQ:CHX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. ChampionX had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 19.84%. Sell-side analysts expect that ChampionX Co. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 4th were paid a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 4th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. ChampionX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.03%.

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, artificial lift systems, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production & Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.

