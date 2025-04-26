T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. Reduces Position in ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA)

T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. reduced its holdings in ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,061,594 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 511,979 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 7.94% of ProAssurance worth $64,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of ProAssurance by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 17,007 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in ProAssurance by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 160,707 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ProAssurance by 859.4% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,631 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of ProAssurance by 75.4% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,184 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of ProAssurance by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 89,326 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,937 shares during the last quarter. 85.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on PRA. Citizens Jmp downgraded shares of ProAssurance from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Raymond James lowered shares of ProAssurance from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on ProAssurance in a research report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup downgraded ProAssurance to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.67.

Shares of PRA stock opened at $23.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.80 and a beta of -0.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. ProAssurance Co. has a 12 month low of $10.76 and a 12 month high of $23.70.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The insurance provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $287.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.56 million. ProAssurance had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 2.65%. Sell-side analysts predict that ProAssurance Co. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers’ Compensation Insurance, and Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance segments. It offers professional liability insurance to healthcare providers and institutions, and attorneys and their firms; medical technology liability insurance to medical technology and life sciences companies; and custom alternative risk solutions, including assumed reinsurance, loss portfolio transfers, and captive cell programs for healthcare professional liability insureds.

