Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.20 Per Share

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, June 4th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 14th. This is a 2.6% increase from Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) has raised its dividend payment by an average of 10.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 14 consecutive years. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) has a payout ratio of 34.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) to earn $2.23 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.9%.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE HOMB opened at $27.65 on Friday. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.42 and a 12-month high of $32.91. The stock has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.81.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) ( NYSE:HOMB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.02. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a net margin of 27.39% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The business had revenue of $260.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.20 million. On average, analysts forecast that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Jennifer C. Floyd sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.45, for a total value of $68,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,062.45. The trade was a 36.76 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HOMB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Hovde Group cut their price objective on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a report on Monday, April 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.40.

About Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

