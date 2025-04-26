Chinese Stocks To Watch Today – April 25th

Duolingo, China SXT Pharmaceuticals, and Mettler-Toledo International are the three Chinese stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Error: Response status code does not indicate success: 429 (Too Many Requests). These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Chinese stocks within the last several days.

Duolingo (DUOL)

Duolingo, Inc. operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

NASDAQ DUOL traded up $3.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $378.40. 722,522 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 713,709. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.12 billion, a PE ratio of 206.49 and a beta of 0.91. Duolingo has a 12 month low of $145.05 and a 12 month high of $441.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $326.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $331.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

China SXT Pharmaceuticals (SXTC)

China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of traditional Chinese medicine pieces (TCMP) in China. The company offers advanced, fine, and regular TCMP products, and raw medicinal material, such as ChenXiang, SanQiFen, HongQi, SuMu, JiangXiang, CuYanHuSuo, XiaTianWu, LuXueJing, XueJie, ChaoSuanZaoRen, HongQuMi, ChuanBeiMu, HuangShuKuiHua, WuWeiZi, DingXiang, RenShen, QingGuo, JueMingZi, and ShaRen.

Shares of NASDAQ SXTC traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,509,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 919,444. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.42. China SXT Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.97 and a 1-year high of $11.92.

Mettler-Toledo International (MTD)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company’s laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

Mettler-Toledo International stock traded down $13.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1,061.29. 63,883 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 142,584. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1,164.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,249.32. The company has a market cap of $22.12 billion, a PE ratio of 26.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.28. Mettler-Toledo International has a one year low of $946.69 and a one year high of $1,546.93.

