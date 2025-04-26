SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Upgraded by Northland Securities to “Market Perform” Rating

Northland Securities upgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Free Report) from an under perform rating to a market perform rating in a report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $12.50 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SEDG. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Guggenheim restated a “sell” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SolarEdge Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.82.

Shares of NASDAQ:SEDG opened at $12.56 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.34 and its 200 day moving average is $14.93. SolarEdge Technologies has a 12-month low of $10.24 and a 12-month high of $64.04. The stock has a market cap of $741.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, Chairman More Avery purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.70 per share, with a total value of $411,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 274,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,760,348.60. The trade was a 12.27 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in SolarEdge Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 4,953,698 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,370,000 after acquiring an additional 641,915 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $257,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 182.3% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 874,113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,888,000 after purchasing an additional 564,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 79.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 627,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,537,000 after purchasing an additional 278,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.10% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations in the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Italy, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Solar and Energy Storage.

