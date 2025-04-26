MGO One Seven LLC Boosts Stock Position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

MGO One Seven LLC lifted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,218 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $1,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OHI. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 69.8% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 142,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,385,000 after acquiring an additional 58,482 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,225,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,401,000 after purchasing an additional 34,463 shares during the period. Tallon Kerry Patrick bought a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors in the fourth quarter worth $1,250,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 5.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,995,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,230,000 after buying an additional 103,010 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 761,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,836,000 after buying an additional 31,072 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut Omega Healthcare Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, March 27th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.00.

Omega Healthcare Investors Price Performance

Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock opened at $37.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a PE ratio of 24.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.42 and a 200 day moving average of $38.43. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.26 and a 52 week high of $44.42. The company has a quick ratio of 7.07, a current ratio of 7.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.33. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 38.65% and a return on equity of 9.71%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Omega Healthcare Investors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 5th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.10%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 172.90%.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, rehabilitation and acute care facilities, and medical office buildings.

