Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) Stock Rating Upgraded by William Blair

William Blair upgraded shares of Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on DNLI. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Denali Therapeutics from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Denali Therapeutics from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 3rd. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price (down from $38.00) on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.57.

Denali Therapeutics

Denali Therapeutics Trading Up 1.2 %

DNLI stock opened at $15.68 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.97 and a 200-day moving average of $20.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.68 and a beta of 1.58. Denali Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $10.57 and a 12 month high of $33.33.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.08. Sell-side analysts predict that Denali Therapeutics will post -2.71 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Denali Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,021,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,993,000 after buying an additional 843,996 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Denali Therapeutics by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,019,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,442,000 after acquiring an additional 188,368 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Denali Therapeutics by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,315,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,573,000 after acquiring an additional 268,378 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,058,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,335,000 after purchasing an additional 188,820 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Denali Therapeutics by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,855,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,805,000 after purchasing an additional 295,594 shares during the last quarter. 92.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Denali Therapeutics Company Profile

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of product candidates engineered to cross the blood-brain barrier for neurodegenerative diseases and lysosomal storage diseases in the United States. The company’s transport vehicle (TV)-enabled programs include DNL310 ETV, an IDS enzyme replacement therapy program for MPS II; TAK-594/DNL593 which is in Phase 1/II for frontotemporal dementia-granulin; DNL126 program for MPS IIIA; and DNL622 for MPS I, as well as other preclinical programs that target amyloid beta and HER2.

