T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD)

T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,176,211 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 86,897 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Nomad Foods were worth $70,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Nomad Foods in the fourth quarter valued at $27,386,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nomad Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,967,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 62.1% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 759,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,753,000 after purchasing an additional 291,258 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd boosted its holdings in Nomad Foods by 64.9% during the fourth quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 717,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,032,000 after buying an additional 282,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Nomad Foods by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,322,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,968,000 after buying an additional 253,086 shares during the period. 75.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NOMD shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on Nomad Foods from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Nomad Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Nomad Foods from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd.

Nomad Foods Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Nomad Foods stock opened at $19.36 on Friday. Nomad Foods Limited has a 1 year low of $15.43 and a 1 year high of $20.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 0.83.

Nomad Foods Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. This is a boost from Nomad Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. Nomad Foods’s payout ratio is 45.03%.

Nomad Foods Company Profile

Nomad Foods Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of frozen food products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers frozen fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; ready-to-cook vegetable products, such as peas and spinach; and frozen poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

