Vigil Neuroscience (NASDAQ:VIGL) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at William Blair

Vigil Neuroscience (NASDAQ:VIGL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by William Blair to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on VIGL. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Vigil Neuroscience from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 14th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Vigil Neuroscience from $24.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vigil Neuroscience in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.25.

NASDAQ VIGL opened at $1.79 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $87.93 million, a P/E ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.94. Vigil Neuroscience has a 12 month low of $1.31 and a 12 month high of $6.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.41.

Vigil Neuroscience (NASDAQ:VIGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.08). On average, analysts anticipate that Vigil Neuroscience will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vigil Neuroscience

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Woodline Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Vigil Neuroscience by 239.1% in the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 488,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 344,614 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Vigil Neuroscience in the fourth quarter valued at about $193,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Vigil Neuroscience by 243.8% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 69,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 49,000 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Vigil Neuroscience by 44.0% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 136,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 41,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustees of Columbia University in the City of New York acquired a new stake in shares of Vigil Neuroscience during the 4th quarter valued at about $328,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Vigil Neuroscience, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing treatments for rare and common neurodegenerative diseases by restoring the vigilance of microglia, the sentinel immune cells of the brain. Its lead candidate is VGL101(Iluzanebart), a human monoclonal antibody agonist targeting human triggering receptor expressed on myeloid cells 2 and is in a Phase 2 trial in patients with adult-onset leukoencephalopathy with axonal spheroids and pigmented glia (ALSP), a rare and fatal neurodegenerative disease.

