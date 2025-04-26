Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) Stock Rating Lowered by DA Davidson

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at DA Davidson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Trading Down 3.0 %

NASDAQ PPBI opened at $20.60 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.46. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a one year low of $18.06 and a one year high of $30.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Get Pacific Premier Bancorp alerts:

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.07. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 17.54% and a return on equity of 5.43%. The business had revenue of $144.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.25 million. Equities analysts forecast that Pacific Premier Bancorp will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pacific Premier Bancorp

About Pacific Premier Bancorp

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PPBI. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 203,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,123,000 after acquiring an additional 84,859 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in the third quarter worth $784,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 5.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 150,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,787,000 after acquiring an additional 8,145 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 751,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,740,000 after purchasing an additional 107,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 487.9% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 24,660 shares during the period. 93.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, which includes checking, money market, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio includes commercial real estate owner and non-owner-occupied, multifamily, construction and land, franchise real estate secured, and small business administration (SBA); revolving lines of credit, term loans, seasonal loans, and loans secured by liquid collateral; one-to-four family and home equity lines of credit loans; and small balance personal unsecured loans and savings account secured loans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.