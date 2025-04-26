Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) Stock Rating Lowered by DA Davidson

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at DA Davidson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.
Pacific Premier Bancorp Trading Down 3.0 %
NASDAQ PPBI opened at $20.60 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.46. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a one year low of $18.06 and a one year high of $30.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.
Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.07. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 17.54% and a return on equity of 5.43%. The business had revenue of $144.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.25 million. Equities analysts forecast that Pacific Premier Bancorp will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Pacific Premier Bancorp
Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, which includes checking, money market, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio includes commercial real estate owner and non-owner-occupied, multifamily, construction and land, franchise real estate secured, and small business administration (SBA); revolving lines of credit, term loans, seasonal loans, and loans secured by liquid collateral; one-to-four family and home equity lines of credit loans; and small balance personal unsecured loans and savings account secured loans.
