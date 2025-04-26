Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) Raised to Strong-Buy at Hsbc Global Res

Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning,Zacks.com reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on KDP. UBS Group raised their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.40.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KDP opened at $34.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $46.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.13 and its 200 day moving average is $33.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 1-year low of $30.12 and a 1-year high of $38.28.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 28th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is 83.64%.

Insider Activity at Keurig Dr Pepper

In other news, insider Mary Beth Denooyer sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.59, for a total transaction of $427,080.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 154,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,499,046.49. The trade was a 7.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert James Gamgort sold 416,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.29, for a total value of $14,264,640.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 3,237,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,998,993.14. The trade was a 11.39 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,421,350 shares of company stock valued at $2,757,137,010 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Keurig Dr Pepper

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 82.8% in the 4th quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 82.5% in the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. 93.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

