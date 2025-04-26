MGO One Seven LLC Acquires 919 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

MGO One Seven LLC boosted its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,695 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,118,755,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 37,529,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,241,637,000 after purchasing an additional 4,572,555 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth $256,832,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Mondelez International by 2,560.0% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,411,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,749,000 after buying an additional 3,282,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,409,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,224,000 after buying an additional 1,483,270 shares during the period. 78.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Shares of MDLZ stock opened at $65.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.85 and a 200-day moving average of $63.86. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $53.95 and a one year high of $76.06. The company has a market cap of $84.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.47.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.01). Mondelez International had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 12.68%. Equities research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.97%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MDLZ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Mondelez International from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Dbs Bank lowered shares of Mondelez International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.70.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

