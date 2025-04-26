Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Shares Purchased by MGO One Seven LLC

MGO One Seven LLC grew its holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 53.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,649 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,567 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $1,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OXY. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,123,704 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,365,992,000 after buying an additional 10,434,098 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,117,777 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $203,459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337,728 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,357,689 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $314,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278,389 shares during the last quarter. Scharf Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 48.7% in the 4th quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 2,461,033 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $121,600,000 after purchasing an additional 805,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,245,357 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $701,816,000 after purchasing an additional 398,467 shares during the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Occidental Petroleum Price Performance

Shares of OXY opened at $40.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.95 billion, a PE ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.11. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $34.79 and a twelve month high of $68.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Occidental Petroleum Increases Dividend

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.14 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 11.37%. Research analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. This is a boost from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.34%.

Insider Activity

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 763,017 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $46.82 per share, with a total value of $35,724,455.94. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 264,941,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,404,557,799.42. The trade was a 0.29 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OXY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Occidental Petroleum to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. StockNews.com cut Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $58.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $58.00 target price on Occidental Petroleum and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.19.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

(Free Report)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.