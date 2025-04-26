Pinebridge Investments L.P. Purchases 9,156 Shares of XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in shares of XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) by 42.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,589 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,156 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in XPO were worth $4,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Argent Trust Co raised its position in XPO by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 3,940 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in XPO by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 373 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in XPO by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 538 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of XPO by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,626 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in XPO by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 7,957 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

XPO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of XPO from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup cut their target price on XPO from $148.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. UBS Group dropped their price target on XPO from $170.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Vertical Research raised shares of XPO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of XPO from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, XPO has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.63.

XPO stock opened at $96.27 on Friday. XPO, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.06 and a twelve month high of $161.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.78.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The transportation company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.21. XPO had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 30.36%. As a group, analysts anticipate that XPO, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

XPO announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the transportation company to reacquire up to 5.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other XPO news, COO David J. Bates bought 1,880 shares of XPO stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $106.16 per share, for a total transaction of $199,580.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,240,612.96. This trade represents a 9.78 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

