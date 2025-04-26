Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Shares Bought by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) by 42.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,917 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,248 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $3,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 115.4% in the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 93.5% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 84.1% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

Get Sprouts Farmers Market alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on SFM. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $174.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $119.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. UBS Group upped their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $132.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $131.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $105.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sprouts Farmers Market

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, CMO Alisa Gmelich sold 445 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.42, for a total transaction of $61,151.90. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 4,436 shares in the company, valued at $609,595.12. This trade represents a 9.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 2,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.54, for a total transaction of $488,379.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 143,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,070,304.26. The trade was a 1.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 96,764 shares of company stock worth $13,562,649 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Sprouts Farmers Market Price Performance

Shares of SFM opened at $168.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $16.50 billion, a PE ratio of 44.69, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $149.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.38. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.02 and a twelve month high of $178.99.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.07. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.