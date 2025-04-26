Pinebridge Investments L.P. Acquires 14,980 Shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Free Report) by 42.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,980 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. owned about 0.09% of ONE Gas worth $3,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in ONE Gas by 105.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 105,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,859,000 after acquiring an additional 54,237 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ONE Gas during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $422,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in ONE Gas in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in ONE Gas by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 701,933 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,785,000 after purchasing an additional 31,045 shares during the period. Finally, Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas purchased a new position in shares of ONE Gas during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,135,000. Institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on OGS shares. StockNews.com upgraded ONE Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley set a $74.00 target price on shares of ONE Gas and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of ONE Gas to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of ONE Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ONE Gas presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.79.

ONE Gas Trading Down 0.8 %

OGS stock opened at $77.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 19.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.64. ONE Gas, Inc. has a one year low of $58.31 and a one year high of $79.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $74.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.93.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The utilities provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34. ONE Gas had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The company had revenue of $630.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.58 million. As a group, analysts predict that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ONE Gas

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company in the United States. The company provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 2.3 million customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

